Who are the enemies of Imam Hussain (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – The most dangerous enemies of Imam Hussain (AS) are in three groups:

First group; are those who killed him. This group is the least dangerous of enemies, because they only killed his body.

Second group, are those who tried to destroy the effects of Imam (AS). They destroyed his grave and prevented pilgrims (from Ziarat/Ziarah), and those who lived around his grave were subjected to harassment. The danger from this group is more than the first, but they could not progress in their plan.

Third group; but the third group that is the most dangerous of Imam’s (AS) enemies, are those who tried to distort Imam Hussain’s (AS) aims and use them as ways of income for themselves, and exploit them in a worthless manner, or misuse them for their personal gains. They tried to destroy the highest dimension of Hussaini Movement, meaning to destroy the aim of Hussaini Movement.

I ask you and myself: What have we benefitted from the Day of Ashura? What have we gained? What have we gained individually or socially? If we have not made any gain and just cried, I will inform you that, it has no use; which group do we belong [1]?

