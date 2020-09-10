Details of Mustafa al-Kazemi’s letter to Erdogan/ Turkish official’s imminent visit to Baghdad

SHAFAQNA- The US website Al-Monitor revealed the details of the meeting between Nechirvan Idris Barzani , President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on September 4 in Ankara.

Hakan Fidan, the head of Turkey’s intelligence service, was the only person present at the 80-minute meeting between Barzani and Erdogan in Ankara.

A source said: “Barzani spoke English and Hakan was responsible for translating it into Turkish for Erdogan.”

Informed sources denied Barzani’s mediation between France and Turkey and denied that he intended to go to Paris after talks with Erdogan, while saying that Barzani was carrying a reconciliation letter from Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi to Erdogan.

The source did not elaborate on the content of the letter, citing the phrase “it dusted off.”

Tensions between Ankara and Baghdad escalated after two Iraqi officers were killed in a Turkish attack in northern Iraq. Following the attack, Baghdad canceled the visit of Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar to Baghdad and resumed moves against Ankara in Arab and international circles.

Al-Monitor sources said: “However, it is likely that Hulusi Akar or Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will travel to Baghdad in the near future, and it is also possible that Mustafa al-Kazemi to make his first official visit to Turkey since taking office as Iraqi Prime Minister.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna Persian