Fire breaks out in Beirut port again

SHAFAQNA- A huge fire broke out in Beirut’s port on Thursday.

In a tweet, the Lebanese army said a fire broke out in a warehouse for oil and tires in the port’s duty-free market area.

“The fire extinguishing operations have started and army helicopters will take part in extinguishing the fire as well,” it added.

For its part, the private Lebanese satellite channel MTV said the inflammable materials are not dangerous, unlike their counterparts that caused the port’s blast.

Fires and smoke rose in the vicinity of Beirut Port, according to AA.

