Bahraini regime’s campaign of judicial harassment against defense lawyers and human rights defenders

SHAFAQNA – The authorities should not contest the appeal of Abdullah Al-Shamlawi, a Lawyer, to vacate his conviction and eight-month prison sentence for tweets, Human Rights Watch and the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy said today. The authorities should cease prosecuting Bahraini defense lawyers for exercising their right to free speech.

Al-Shamlawi has represented prominent opposition figures, including Sheikh Ali Salman, the imprisoned Leader of Bahrain’s largest opposition party, Al-Wefaq. Bahrain’s High Court of Appeal is expected to rule on Al-Shamlawi’s appeal on September 14, 2020.

On June 30, a criminal court convicted Al-Shamlawi on charges of “incit[ing] hatred of a religious sect” and “misusing a telecommunications device.” The charges involved two September 2019 tweets in which Al-Shamlawi expressed critical views on religious practices related to Ashura, the most important date in the Shia religious calendar.

The court also convicted Al-Shamlawi of “deliberately caus[ing] inconvenience to others by using telecommunication devices” for his 2018 tweet regarding an article in the pro-government newspaper Al Ayam in which he incorrectly said that the Bahraini featured in the article was a naturalized South Asian. Prosecutors interviewed Al-Shamlawi about the tweet at the time, but brought no charges.

The decision to prosecute him almost two years later on this dubious charge, even though other people who at the time had posted the same misinformation were not charged, indicates an apparent determination to punish al-Shamlawi under any available pretext, the organizations said. Other prominent civil society figures, including the human rights defender Nabeel Rajab and the opposition Leader Ebrahim Sharif, have faced similar judicial harassment for their social media activity in recent years.

Source: Bahrain Inst. for Rights and Democracy