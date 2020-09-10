Date :Thursday, September 10th, 2020 | Time : 15:43 |ID: 169122 | Print

Coronavirus: Palestine records highest daily number of cases

SHAFAQNA- Palestine has recorded its highest daily number of coronavirus cases since the outbreak began.

The Health Ministry confirmed seven more deaths and 1,000 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours .

The virus claimed six lives in occupied West Bank, and one in Gaza Strip, according to AA.

 

