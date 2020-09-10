https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/PAL.jpg 486 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-10 15:43:022020-09-10 16:01:43Coronavirus: Palestine records highest daily number of cases
Coronavirus: Palestine records highest daily number of cases
SHAFAQNA- Palestine has recorded its highest daily number of coronavirus cases since the outbreak began.
The Health Ministry confirmed seven more deaths and 1,000 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours .
The virus claimed six lives in occupied West Bank, and one in Gaza Strip, according to AA.
