Sheikh Ibrahim Ansari, Bahraini religious scholar detained by the Al-Khalifa regime

SHAFAQNA- Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Ansari, the famous Bahraini shia cleric, was arrested yesterday after being summoned to a police station and handed over to the prosecutor’s office for “investigation and interrogation” as they said. This is the seventh case of summoning or arresting Bahraini preacher after the Muharram decade on charges such as “insulting Yazid” and “reciting Ziarat Ashura.”
