Moria: 400 children relocated from Greek camp

SHAFAQNA- Some 400 unaccompanied children from the Moria camp transferred to the city of Thessaloniki , hours after a deadly fire forced thousands of refugees to flee the camp on Wednesday morning.

The process was coordinated by the ministry’s Special Secretariat for Unaccompanied Minors and funded by the European Commission.

Officials said the fire had destroyed 80 percent of the Moria camp – recently home to around 13,000 people, about four times its capacity – leaving thousands of people without shelter, food, and other basic facilities on the island, AA reported.