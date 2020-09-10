Zionists recreating path of insulting Islam, Prophet Muhammad, Rouhani warns

SHAFAQNA-MNA: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani cautioned that the Zionists are recreating the path of insulting Islam and the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in some cases and magazines.

“Today we are in a special situation. In one hand, the Zionists are conspiring in our region and unfortunately they are deceiving some Muslim and Arab countries in the the region, so we must be sensitive to Palestinian issue,” said Rouhani on Thursday in the ceremony of inaugurating some national projects via video conferences.

“On the other hand, The Zionists are recreating the path of insulting Islam and the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in some cases and magazines. They republished an insulting cartoon. This means that we are in a special situation today,” he added.

“We must defend Iran, Islam, our interests and values well,” Rouhani said, adding, “Fortunately, all over our country, people are showing their sensitivity to any incident that occurs, whether it is the Zionist conspiracy for Palestine or the conspiracy against Islamic culture.”

“They declare to the world that we will continue to support the oppressed and stand against any bully well,” the President noted.