Brunei Nat’l Quran Competition: Semifinal stage begins

SHAFAQNA-IQNA:The first of the two-day National Al-Quran Reading Competition for Adults Hijrah 1442 semi-final in Brunei began on Tuesday.

It also aims to encourage Qari and Qariah to improve their reading of Al-Quran and to gain public interest in learning the proper techniques of Al-Quran reading.

The two-day semifinal is part of MoRA’s annual project.

Source: borneobulletin.com.bn

