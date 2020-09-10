https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/COMPT.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-10 19:48:082020-09-10 19:48:08Brunei Nat’l Quran Competition: Semifinal stage begins
Brunei Nat’l Quran Competition: Semifinal stage begins
SHAFAQNA-IQNA:The first of the two-day National Al-Quran Reading Competition for Adults Hijrah 1442 semi-final in Brunei began on Tuesday.
It also aims to encourage Qari and Qariah to improve their reading of Al-Quran and to gain public interest in learning the proper techniques of Al-Quran reading.
The two-day semifinal is part of MoRA’s annual project.
Source: borneobulletin.com.bn
