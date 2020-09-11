https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/WHO.png 230 219 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-11 07:21:562020-09-11 07:21:56WHO:180 Coronavirus vaccines in development
WHO:180 Coronavirus vaccines in development
SHAFAQNA-Around 180 Coronavirus vaccines are in development worldwide, including 35 in human trials, the WHO said on Friday.
“No disease in history has seen such rapid development in research. It’s a testament to the incredible advances in science and technology the world has made in recent years,” Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva.
“It must be matched by its ambition to ensure as many people as possible have access to them.”
He added “Since a few trials did start in July, it is possible that we may start getting some results, at least interim results by the end of the year”, according to AA.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!