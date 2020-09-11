WHO:180 Coronavirus vaccines in development

SHAFAQNA-Around 180 Coronavirus vaccines are in development worldwide, including 35 in human trials, the WHO said on Friday.

“No disease in history has seen such rapid development in research. It’s a testament to the incredible advances in science and technology the world has made in recent years,” Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva.

“It must be matched by its ambition to ensure as many people as possible have access to them.”

He added “Since a few trials did start in July, it is possible that we may start getting some results, at least interim results by the end of the year”, according to AA.