Intra-Afghan talks to begin Saturday

SHAFAQNA-The long-awaited talks between the Taliban and Afghan government will begin Saturday in Qatar’s capital Doha.

Qatar’s foreign ministry made the announcement on Thursday as a final hurdle over the release of six Taliban prisoners appears to have been resolved.

The ministry said that “The State of Qatar is pleased to announce that the Afghanistan Peace Negotiations will commence in Doha on Saturday the 12th of September 2020”, AlJazeera told.