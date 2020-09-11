Date :Friday, September 11th, 2020 | Time : 07:20 |ID: 169172 | Print

Intra-Afghan talks to begin Saturday

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-The long-awaited talks between the Taliban and Afghan government will begin Saturday in Qatar’s capital Doha.

Qatar’s foreign ministry made the announcement on Thursday as a final hurdle over the release of six Taliban prisoners appears to have been resolved.

The ministry said that “The State of Qatar is pleased to announce that the Afghanistan Peace Negotiations will commence in Doha on Saturday the 12th of September 2020”, AlJazeera told.

 

 

You might also like
"Saudis Try Hostage-Taking as Diplomacy" by William Boardman
Afghanistan Election: voters oppose attacks delays to vote for president
Erdogan ends in Persian Gulf without results
Qatar's case against UAE's discrimination returns to top UN court
There's a Place for 'Moderate Taliban' in Afghanistan Government, says Tillerson
Niger recalls ambassador to Qatar in solidarity with Arab countries
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *