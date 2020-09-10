Michel Aoun: Today’s fire in the port of Beirut may be a sabotage

SHAFQANA- Lebanese President Michel Aoun said the fire that broke out in the port of Beirut on Thursday may have been a deliberate sabotage or the result of a technical error or ignorance or negligence.

“The cause of the fire must be identified as soon as possible and the perpetrators brought to justice,” Michel Aoun told at a meeting of Lebanon’s Supreme Defense Council.

“Mistakes are no longer acceptable, now any mistake that leads to such a fire, especially after the catastrophe that the first fire caused,” said Michel Aoun.

Today, some news sources reported that a fire broke out again in a warehouse in the port of Beirut, and President Michel Aoun called for a meeting of the Supreme Defense Council.

