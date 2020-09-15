Date :Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 | Time : 08:34 |ID: 169190 | Print

Video: Imam Hussain (A.S) uniting Christians and Muslims

SHAFAQNA- Sayed Jawad Qazwini along with special guest the honorable Reverend Kenneth J. Flowers will be discussing the unity of Christians and Muslims through Imam Hussain (AS).

 

