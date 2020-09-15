https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/d9a4a04f-7b27-4f3e-a770-7cf76325254a-e1600161439752.jpg 644 1036 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-15 08:34:302020-09-15 10:17:25Video: Imam Hussain (A.S) uniting Christians and Muslims
Video: Imam Hussain (A.S) uniting Christians and Muslims
SHAFAQNA- Sayed Jawad Qazwini along with special guest the honorable Reverend Kenneth J. Flowers will be discussing the unity of Christians and Muslims through Imam Hussain (AS).
