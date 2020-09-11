https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Screenshot_20200911-102716_Instagram.jpg 1084 1080 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-11 13:43:012020-09-11 13:43:09Photos: Shia genocide is real and it's being ignored
Photos: Shia genocide is real and it’s being ignored
SHAFAQNA- Shia Muslims are being marginalized and persecuted in different parts of the world due to their religious beliefs. unfortunately, many many incidents go unheard of and the silent genocide continues.
Since the month of Muharram began this year, several shia Muslims in Pakistan, Nigeria, and Kashmir have been detained or attacked by police officers and soldiers.
