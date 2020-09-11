Why do individuals and societies need to correct the errors of their ways?

SHAFAQNA – We must change ourselves. We are drowned in our ignorance. We are sunk in immorality. We do not have any kind of unity, and yet expect God to help us. For a small incident we fabricate thousand types of rumours. We have adopted telling lies and dishonesty as our method, and have renounced and resigned from any virtue, and at the same time we want to have authority in the world! This is not possible [1].

[1] Adl-e-Ilahi, Martyr Mortaza Motahhari (RA), Page 112.