What is the difference between mental and physical illness?

SHAFAQNA – In physical illness, often the ill person can feel own illness and goes after the cure; but in mental illness the difficulty is that the ill person does not understand that he/she is ill, rather on the contrary accepts his/her illness as healthy condition and is fond of own illness. (Yes), the mental weaknesses which exist in individuals are not recognized as their weak points and they (mentally ill) do not accept them as weaknesses; rather they consider the weak points as their own strength [1].

[1] Hamaseye Hussaini, Martyr Mortaza Motahhari (RA), Vol. 1, Page 114.