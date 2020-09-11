Iraqi President and PM meet in Sulaymaniyah

SHAFAQNA- The President of the Prime Minister of Iraq, who are in the Kurdistan Region, met each other in one of the region’s cities.

The information office of President Barham Salih issued a short statement this afternoon (Friday) announcing that he had received his Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi and his accompanying cabinet at his residence in Sulaymaniyah in East of Kurdistan region. Earlier, the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Information Office announced in a statement that he had arrived in the capital of the border province of Sulaymaniyah as part of his current visit to the Kurdistan Region.

According to the statement, upon his arrival in Sulaymaniyah, Al-Kazemi met with the Governor of Sulaymaniyah, Haval Abu Bakr and a number of local officials and heads of departments in the province and they presented the most important issues related to its general situation. It is to be noted that the Iraqi Prime Minister, during his first visit to the Kurdistan Region since taking office, arrived at the Irbil International Airport, the regional center, before noon yesterday (Thursday), and in this city separately met and talked with “Masoud Barzani”, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, “Nechirvan Barzani” the head of the Kurdistan Region, and “Masrour Barzani” the prime minister of the region.

During his visit to the Kurdistan Region, Al-Kazemi headed a high-level delegation including Fuad Hussein, Ihsan Abduljabbar, Juma Anad, Arkan Shahab and Ivan Faeq, the ministers of foreign affairs, defense, oil, communications and immigration and Iraqi refugees, General Abdul Amir Yarallah, Iraqi Chief of Joint Staff, General Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, and a number of other Iraqi officials, traveled to the northern border province of Dohuk and through the Ibrahim Khalil border crossing on the border with Turkey, he visited the “Qadia” refugee camp.

