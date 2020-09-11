https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/bahrain.jpg 365 700 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-11 19:02:062020-09-11 20:32:11Bahrain agrees to normalize ties with Israel
Bahrain agrees to normalize ties with Israel
SHAFAQNA-US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Bahrain agrees to normalize ties with Israel.
Trump tweeted out the news after he spoke by phone to both Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said.
A joint statement issued by the three leaders said they had agreed on “establishment of full diplomatic relations between Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain”, Reuters reported.
