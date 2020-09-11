https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EBDC95AE-694B-4546-A7F7-D167FC5210CD.jpeg 537 822 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-11 19:30:402020-09-11 20:35:09Trump announced an agreement between Bahrain and Israel to normalize relations
Trump announced an agreement between Bahrain and Israel to normalize relations
SHAFAQNA- After the UAE, Bahrain has reached an agreement with the Zionist regime to normalize bilateral relations, the US President announced.
US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Bahrain agrees to normalize ties with Israel.
Trump tweeted out the news after he spoke by phone to both Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said.
A joint statement issued by the three leaders said they had agreed on “establishment of full diplomatic relations between Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain”, Reuters reported.
