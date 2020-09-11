https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/zarif-1.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-11 20:29:432020-09-11 20:29:43Europeans should reject US economic terrorism: Iran's Zarif
Europeans should reject US economic terrorism: Iran’s Zarif
SHAFAQNA-Mehr News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Europeans should reject the US economic terrorism imposed against Iran.
In his twitter account on Thu., Zarif wrote, “Europeans should reject US economic terrorism just as they’ve rejected its vandalism in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).”
“Iran rejects nuclear weapons for religious & strategic reasons—far weightier than any “deal”. But if E3/EU want full implementation of CBMs & enhanced transparency that JCPOA provides, they should reject US #EconomicTerrorism just as they’ve rejected its vandalism in the #UNSC,” he added.
