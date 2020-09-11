Europeans should reject US economic terrorism: Iran’s Zarif

In his twitter account on Thu., Zarif wrote, “Europeans should reject US economic terrorism just as they’ve rejected its vandalism in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).”

“Iran rejects nuclear weapons for religious & strategic reasons—far weightier than any “deal”. But if E3/EU want full implementation of CBMs & enhanced transparency that JCPOA provides, they should reject US #EconomicTerrorism just as they’ve rejected its vandalism in the #UNSC,” he added.