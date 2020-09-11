Kuwaiti Amiri Court: Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad’s health condition is stable and under treatment

SHAFAQNA- The Amiri Court of Kuwait reiterated: The health condition of the Emir of the country is stable and he is undergoing planned and prescribed treatment.

“Sheikh Ali Al-Jarrah”, the Minister of the Amiri Court of Kuwait, in response to the published news about the deterioration of the Emir’s physical condition, emphasized: The Amiri Court is in constant contact with Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad, the deputy head of the National Guard, and he has also assured that Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad is in stable condition and undergoing the prescribed treatment.

He added: “The Prime Minister of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid, in the weekly statement of the Council of Ministers, contains a clause on the health condition of the Emir of the country.”

The Amiri court of Kuwait called on all the people of this country to be careful, to receive information about the health of the Emir of this country from official sources and not to pay attention to biased news.

It is worth mentioning that contradictory news about the deterioration of the physical condition of the Emir of Kuwait and his death had been published in cyberspace before.

