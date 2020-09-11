Complete quarantine of occupied Palestine following increase in Corona cases

SHAFAQNA- The Council of Ministers responsible for fighting the Coronavirus in Israel yesterday approved a strict plan to reduce the number of people infected with the Coronavirus in the occupied Palestine on the recommendation of the Minister of Health.

The plan, proposed by the Israeli Ministry of Health, includes a long-term, multi-step plan to reduce the Corona cases.

The plan is scheduled to be approved by the regime’s cabinet on Sunday.

The plan, which has been approved by the Corona Committee, is divided into three stages, the most important of which is full quarantine.

According to the report, the plan also includes the closure of public educational institutions with the exception of private schools and the fifth grade classes and above, the closure of private and public activities except for essential institutions such as pharmacies, and the closure of restaurants, markets and tourist attractions.

