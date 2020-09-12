https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/palestine.jpg 486 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-12 06:19:232020-09-12 06:19:23Palestinian Authority condemns Israel-Bahrain deal
Palestinian Authority condemns Israel-Bahrain deal
SHAFAQNA-The Palestinian Authority on Friday condemned Bahrain’ deal with Israel to normalize ties.
“The Palestinian leadership strongly rejects and condemns the American-Bahraini-Israeli tripartite declaration on the normalization of relations between the occupying state of Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain,” the Palestinian Authority said in a statement.
The statement called the move “a betrayal of Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa and the Palestinian cause”.
The statement added that Bahrain’s step blows up the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative and the resolutions of Arab and Islamic summits, according to AA.
