Palestinian Authority condemns Israel-Bahrain deal

SHAFAQNA-The Palestinian Authority on Friday condemned Bahrain’ deal with Israel to normalize ties.

“The Palestinian leadership strongly rejects and condemns the American-Bahraini-Israeli tripartite declaration on the normalization of relations between the occupying state of Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain,” the Palestinian Authority said in a statement.

The statement called the move “a betrayal of Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa and the Palestinian cause”.

The statement added that Bahrain’s step blows up the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative and the resolutions of Arab and Islamic summits, according to AA.