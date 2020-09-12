Date :Saturday, September 12th, 2020 | Time : 06:47 |ID: 169347 | Print

Somalia: At least six killed in suicide bombing outside mosque

SHAFAQNA- At least six people were killed and 20 others wounded in a suicide attack outside a mosque in the Somalian port city of Kismayo, according to a regional official.

“A suicide bomber wearing a heavy vest of explosives targeted the Muslim congregation at the Qaadim mosque in the centre of the town as people were leaving the mosque after performing Friday prayers,” Abdinasir Gulled told the dpa news agency.

Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack on their Radio Andalus, AlJazeera reported.

