Date :Saturday, September 12th, 2020 | Time : 07:29 |ID: 169351 | Print

Turkey condemns Bahrain-Israel normalization deal

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-The Turkish Foreign Ministry strongly denounced Bahrain’ deal with Israel to normalize ties, adding it will deal a fresh blow to efforts to defend the Palestinian cause.

“It will further encourage Israel to continue illegitimate practices towards Palestine and its efforts to make the occupation of Palestinian lands permanent,” the ministry statement said, according to Reuters.

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *