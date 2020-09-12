https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/turkey.jpg 557 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-12 07:29:072020-09-12 07:29:07Turkey condemns Bahrain-Israel normalization deal
Turkey condemns Bahrain-Israel normalization deal
SHAFAQNA-The Turkish Foreign Ministry strongly denounced Bahrain’ deal with Israel to normalize ties, adding it will deal a fresh blow to efforts to defend the Palestinian cause.
“It will further encourage Israel to continue illegitimate practices towards Palestine and its efforts to make the occupation of Palestinian lands permanent,” the ministry statement said, according to Reuters.
