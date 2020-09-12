UN: Israel demolishes more Palestinian homes despite Coronavirus outbreak

SHOSHANA-Israel demolished more Palestinian homes during the coronavirus pandemic despite the health risks, the United Nations said Friday.

“The period from March to August 2020 saw the demolition or confiscation of 389 Palestinian-owned structures in the West Bank, on average, 65 per month, the highest average destruction rate in four years,” the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said.

“Sadly, demolitions during the period March-August 2020 left 442 Palestinians homeless, further exposing many to risks associated with the pandemic.”

UNOCHA said that in August alone, 205 people were displaced, more than in any other single month since January 2017, DailySabah reported.