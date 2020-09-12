SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Saanei passed away on the morning of Saturday, September 12, 2020.

On Friday morning, the Shafaqna news agency reported that the Grand Ayatollah Saanei, the Supreme Religious Authority of Shia Muslims, had suffered severe injuries and his pelvis and left arm had broken as a result of a fall at home.

He was immediately transferred to a hospital in Holy city of Qom (Nekuei Hedayati Forqani Hospital) and underwent the necessary preliminary tests for surgery.

His general condition was reported to be relatively good and stable on Friday.

According to the Shafaqna correspondent, Ayatollah Saanei underwent dialysis on Friday evening due to kidney failure and high creatinine, so that he could undergo bone fracture surgery if his blood symptoms improved.

On Saturday morning, around 4 o’clock in the morning, he had a heart condition, and he was monitored more closely in the ICU, but around 8 o’clock in the morning, he had another heart attack, which led to a complete cardiac arrest, and unfortunately, his resuscitation was not possible. Finally, the Grand Ayatollah Saanei passed away at around 8:20 AM on Saturday (September 12).

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English