Iranian Preacher Hossein Ansarian hospitalized due to Corona

SHAFAQNA- Hossein Ansarian, Iran’s prominent and international lecturer on Islam, after tested positive for Coronavirus, was taken to hospital and admitted.

After facing weakness and difficult breathing yesterday, the physical condition of Professor Ansarian examined by doctors and he tested positive for Coronavirus and was taken to the hospital according to the diagnosis of respected doctors. We ask all believers to pray for the immediate and complete healing of this Iranian Shia Scholar.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English