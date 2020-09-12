What is the purpose of life and death?

SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 2 of Surah Al-Mulk, Allah (SWT) said: “The One who created death and life, that (God) may try which of you is best in deed; and God is the Exalted in Might, Oft-forgiving.” This Ayah clearly indicated that Allah (SWT) created death and life in order to test the human being with the best of deeds. Islam is the religion of deeds and actions during the lifetime in ways that are acceptable by God and need its special role models.

If Islam requires the best of deeds from its followers, at the same it has introduced the role models and they are mentioned in few Ayahs in the holy Quran; for example in Ayah 21 of Surah Al-Ahzab, it is said: “You have indeed in the Messenger of Allah (SWT) a beautiful pattern (of conduct) for any one whose hope is in Allah (SWT) and the Final Day, and who engages much in the Praise of Allah (SWT).” Other role models include prophets and Ahlul Bait (AS) and other servants of Allah (SWT) as mentioned in the holy Quran.