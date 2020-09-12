Date :Saturday, September 12th, 2020 | Time : 14:26 |ID: 169417 | Print

Syria: 21 civilians injured in Bomb attacks

SHAFAQNA- At least 21 civilians — mostly children and women — were injured in a bomb attack in northeastern Syria on Saturday.

The explosives detonated near the town post office, according to the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Just after the blast, an explosives-laden motorbike exploded near the town’s entrance, where no casualties were reported.

The local security forces are considering the possibility that the YPG/PKK terror group might be behind the attack near Turkey’s southern border, according to AA.

