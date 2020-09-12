Al-Wefaq condemns Bahrain’s deal with Israel

SHAFAQNA-Bahrain’s main opposition group, the al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, condemned Bahrain’ deal with Israel to normalize ties.

The opposition group, which is outlawed by the Bahraini government, said on Twitter that “the normalization is between two parties that have no legitimacy; the regime in Bahrain has no legitimacy to make ties with the Zionists, and the [Israeli] entity is an occupier and has no legitimacy.”

The group also considered the Bahraini move as a treason to Islam and Arabs, and a “departure from the Islamic, Arab and national consensus”, according to AA.