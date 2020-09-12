Date :Saturday, September 12th, 2020 | Time : 15:41 |ID: 169426 | Print

Karbala to host ‘Tarateel Sajjadiyah’ Int’l Program

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The 7th edition of the Tarateel Sajjadiyah international program will be organized partly online and partly in-person, the Astan (custodianship) of the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) said. The in-person part of the event will be held in Karbala under the health protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Sheikh Ali Al-Qar’awi, an official with the Astan, said: “Imam Sajjad; Knowledge and Worship” is the motto of this year’s program.

He said it will include research sessions, a photo competition, a book fair and an exhibition featuring the measures taken by the Astan to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A book titled “Imam Sajjad (AS)” will also be unveiled during the event, he noted. The Tarateel Sajjadiyah event is annually held by the Astan

