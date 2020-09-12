Rouhani condemned US sanction which blocked Iran’s access to medicine

SHAFAQNA- MNA: Iranian President condemned US sanction which has blocked Iran’s efforts to access medicine amid the pandemic. “We requested a $5 billion loan from IMF and all members agreed but America does not allow the payment of this loan [which will be used] for providing medicine, vaccine, and health services [to Iranians]. They have distanced from humanity as far as this. The White House today has no sense of humanity,” Hassan Rouhani said while speaking in a session of Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters on Saturday.

“Even more importantly, we have friend countries that have our money deposited in their banks and they do not unfreeze these assets and say that America is putting pressure and threatening them against the unfreezing,” he said, adding that these have succumbed to the US tyranny. Such a crime is unprecedented in history, he added according to the President’s press service.

Rouhani described the observance of health protocols by the people, especially students, a thorn in the enemies’ side and said, “Families should not pay attention to the enemies’ propaganda and anger over the reopening of educational centers throughout the country. They are upset about how Islamic Iran has maintained its solidarity despite all the sanctions and pressure.”

Emphasizing that the way to protect the health of society and people against coronavirus is not to shut down the country, but to observe all health protocols, the President said, “Families should be aware that education is only one dimension of this issue and more importantly nurturing because attending the classroom and listening to the teacher has a special meaning and value, so education should be considered along with the upbringing and health of body and soul.”

“Today, in our country, hybrid education is applied with the measures taken, and students, in addition to the opportunity of attending classes, can also use the Internet and radio and television. The measures taken by the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health and Science starting from last week have created a new vitality and spirit among the younger ones and showed that our country cares about the future of its young population.”

Referring to the unhappiness and anger of foreign anti-Iranian channels from the continuation of the country’s affairs and the reopening of schools and universities, Rouhani said, “According to a report by an American institution, they are discussing how Iran is doing everything in spite of various pressures. They are very angry, and the institute reports that they expected people to take to the streets because of the pressures they created during the coronavirus outbreak, and it is natural for them to be angry and upset when this expectation is not met.”

Stating that nobody knows how long coronavirus will be with us, the President said, “In such a situation, we have to continue working and of course, all necessary monitoring and supervision must be precisely done and health protocols observed.” Stating that coronavirus is different from other problems such as floods, earthquakes and flu, the president said, “Natural disasters are limited in time and include a specific area, but coronavirus is a crisis that does not have a specific time to end and affects the whole world. Therefore, in this regard, the concept of observance is also different and it should be looked at in the long run.”

“At the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, European and American countries were in a difficult situation, so that people rushed to stores and snatched masks that were going from one country to another at airports, but in our country there is no discrimination between ethnic and religious groups and even between Iranians and non-Iranian in the treatment of coronavirus.”

“However, in Europe, some people announced that they should leave the nursing home alone and even black people should be treated after whites. Therefore, the actions taken in our country show the culture, humanity, and knowledge, while we were under the toughest sanctions,” said Rouhani.

Addressing the Iranian people, the President said that the way to protect their health is not to shut down the country, adding, “No one should say that schools, universities, markets and businesses should be closed for people’s health, because this is a wrong thing to do. Closing down is not the way to deal with coronavirus.”

“Iran has taken the best way to deal with this disease with the decisions of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus and the Ministry of Health, and that along with observing all the health protocols, business and affairs of the country should be done according to the routine.”

The President emphasized the observance of health protocols announced by the Ministry of Health and the Headquarters and said, “All health protocols, including hand washing, using masks and distancing oneself, are things that protect people from the risk of coronavirus and influenza. Undoubtedly, if these protocols are not followed, coronavirus and the flu can cause trouble this year, and if people follow health protocols, we can have a good year ahead.” “The Ministry of Health has made the necessary predictions about the flu vaccine, but the main vaccine that can be with us until the end of the year is to observe health protocols.”

In another part of his speech, Rouhani referred to the Arbaeen procession, and stated, “People should know that high-ranking Iraqi officials have explicitly told us that they are not ready to receive Arbaeen pilgrims this year, while Iraq is not in a good position regarding COVID-19.” Rouhani emphasized, “This year, we will not have a ceremony called the Arbaeen procession for Karbala, nor will there be any procession inside Iran on this occasion. Of course, the mourning will be held in accordance with health protocols.”