Muslims to Exercise Self-Restraint, Swedish Imam Urges

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A Swedish imam Urged Muslims in the country to exercise self-restraint following acts of Quran desecration.

Hussein Farah, who is a renowned Muslim scholar and heads the mosque and Islamic center of Rinkeby, in the capital Stockholm, described the insulting moves by far-right groups to burn copies of the Quran as unacceptable, alkompis.se website reported.

He urged, however, that Muslim should show restraint.

Following a similar Islamophobic provocation last month, a far-right group on Thursday burned a copy of the Holy Quran in a heavily Muslim area of Sweden.

Members of the Danish far-right group Hard Line (Stram Kurs) burned the Muslim Holy Book in an illegal demonstration in the Rinkeby neighborhood of Stockholm.

The group had asked the police for permission to burn the Quran in Rinkeby but the request was denied.

Last month in the southern Sweden city of Malmo, supporters of Rasmus Paludan, Hard Line’s leader, also burned a copy of the Quran.