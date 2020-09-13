Date :Sunday, September 13th, 2020 | Time : 10:19 |ID: 169474 | Print

Biden says would re-enter JCPOA

SHAFAQNA- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump for walking away from the JCPOA .

At a virtual fundraiser hosted by the JStreet PAC on Thursday, Biden said he would seek to re-engage with Tehran though admitted this would not be easy after four years of antagonism.

The former vice president defended the JCPOA, describing it as the “most intrusive inspection regime in history”, Newsweek reported.

