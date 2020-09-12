Egyptian Minister of Health: We started the final phase of testing two vaccines against Corona

SHAFQANA- Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed said today (Saturday) that Cairo has begun the third and final phase of a clinical trial of two vaccines produced in the country, which show the reassuring results of the two vaccines.

While noting that at this stage, the target population is 6,000 Egyptians, Zayed told a news conference in Cairo that three locations have been designated for the vaccine clinical trial.

The Egyptian minister added: “The situation of the candidates who received the vaccine will be closely monitored and they will receive the second dose 21 days after the first one, and 45 days after the first dose, the antibodies that the vaccine produces in their bodies, will be measured and the effectiveness of the vaccine will be evaluated.

