Al-Sisi welcomes normalization of Bahrain-Israel relations

SHAFQANA- Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi tweeted that the agreement to normalize relations between Bahrain and Israel is “valuable.”

Al-Sisi wrote on his personal Twitter page that he had carefully considered the provisions of the US-Bahrain-Israel tripartite statement and had followed the Bahraini-Israeli agreement to establish formal diplomatic relations.

The Egyptian president then wrote that he values the agreement to build peace and stability in the Middle East and a just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

 

