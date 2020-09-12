https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/140DD402-B9DD-405A-A2D2-B6071C72D70A.jpeg 432 768 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-12 21:22:572020-09-12 21:22:57Al-Sisi welcomes normalization of Bahrain-Israel relations
Al-Sisi welcomes normalization of Bahrain-Israel relations
SHAFQANA- Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi tweeted that the agreement to normalize relations between Bahrain and Israel is “valuable.”
Al-Sisi wrote on his personal Twitter page that he had carefully considered the provisions of the US-Bahrain-Israel tripartite statement and had followed the Bahraini-Israeli agreement to establish formal diplomatic relations.
The Egyptian president then wrote that he values the agreement to build peace and stability in the Middle East and a just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
