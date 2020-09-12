Date :Saturday, September 12th, 2020 | Time : 22:23 |ID: 169488 | Print

Lebanon prevents Turkish plane from landing due to its flight over occupied Palestine

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFQANA- Beirut airport director Fadi al-Hassan stressed that airport management prevented a Turkish cargo plane from landing at the airport because it had crossed the airspace of the occupied Palestine.

Al-Hassan stated: “The cargo plane was supposed to enter Beirut directly from Oman, but it seems that something went wrong for the Turkish side, which caused the plane to cross the occupied Palestine.”

The head of Beirut airport stressed that this issue has no consequences and there is an agreement with Turkey in this regard.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Lebanon to file complaint about Israeli aggression to UN
Ashura march by car on Lebanon-Palestine border + Photo
Lebanon navigates food challenge
Renewed US support for the Lebanese government as Hariri met Pompeo in Washington DC
Gaza, Zionists Zionists trying to do battle in region
Lebanese footballer martyred in Aleppo
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *