Lebanon prevents Turkish plane from landing due to its flight over occupied Palestine

SHAFQANA- Beirut airport director Fadi al-Hassan stressed that airport management prevented a Turkish cargo plane from landing at the airport because it had crossed the airspace of the occupied Palestine.

Al-Hassan stated: “The cargo plane was supposed to enter Beirut directly from Oman, but it seems that something went wrong for the Turkish side, which caused the plane to cross the occupied Palestine.”

The head of Beirut airport stressed that this issue has no consequences and there is an agreement with Turkey in this regard.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English