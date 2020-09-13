UN takes action to combat COVID-19 in Syrian refugee camps

SHAFAQNA-The UN refugee agency is stepping up efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus among Syrians in refugee camps in Jordan.

The five cases were confirmed last week at refugee camps. The infections in Zaatari and Azraq camps that house a total of around 120,000 refugees were the first confirmed cases since the pandemic was first reported in the kingdom last March.

“The developments this week have obviously been a worrying situation for all, but especially for refugees living in the camps. Crowded spaces and cramped living conditions make social distancing difficult,” said Dominik Bartsch, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees representative in Jordan, AlJazeera reported.