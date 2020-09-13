People of Mashhad gather to condemn insult to Prophet (PBUH)

Hoj. Marvi, the chief custodian of Astan Quds Razavi termed this heinous act under the pretext of freedom of speech as “savagery” and “immorality”, and addressing the claimants of freedom of expression in Western he asked: “If you really believe in freedom of speech, why don’t you follow this principle for the Holocaust?” “Throughout history, both during the life of the Prophet (PBUH) and after his demise, misguided, deviants and infidels have tried to distort his luminous face by using various means. Such people and trends only bother themselves because according to the divine promise in Quran, God preserves his light,” he stated.

He reiterated the question of how they consider insulting the symbol of the virtues and sanctities of about two billion Muslims in the world as freedom of speech, in response to French president’s claim on freedom of expression.

“If you truly believe in freedom, shed light on the Holocaust whose origin is debatable; In fact, the Zionists forged something called the Holocaust to put a mask of being oppressed on their savage faces,” he noted. Regretting lack of unity in the Islamic world in the face of arrogant powers, he said unfortunately some Muslim nations do not feel responsible since their leaders are typically traitors, and the enemy uses this opportunity to insult the greatest figure in the universe.

Another duty for Muslims, he remarked, was gathering against the offensive acts of the West while relying on human and rational logic and with the aim of preserving religious values. The enemies of Islam should know that Muslims will not remain silent in the face of insulting the divine symbols and they will deal with such mean acts based on reason and logic.

The gathering observed reading the statement of the Revolution’s Leader who condemned desecration of the Prophet (PBUH) and the Holy Quran while participants mourned by chanting words of Javad Qorbanpour, a eulogist of the Infallible Imams (AS).