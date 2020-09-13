Date :Sunday, September 13th, 2020 | Time : 07:22 |ID: 169506 | Print

Pakistan calls on ASEAN to raise voice against Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA-Pakistan on Saturday called on members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations members to voice against the rise of Islamophobia in the region and around the globe.

The call was made by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the 27th ASEAN Regional Forum, which was held online, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

In his remarks, Qureshi also called for “concerted” international efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic and to develop a vaccine that is accessible to all as a global public good, according to AA.

