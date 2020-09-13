Date :Sunday, September 13th, 2020 | Time : 09:19 |ID: 169516 | Print

Palestinians rally against Bahrain-Israel deal

SHAFAQNA- Palestinians protest the normalization of ties between Bahrain and the Israel on Saturday.

Demonstrators set fire to images of US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the UAE’s Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), Saeb Erekat, said in the West Bank that the normalization move would fail to resolve the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian issue.

Bahrainis opposed to their government’s agreement to establish diplomatic relations with Israel vented their frustration on social media on Saturday.

The hashtags #Bahrainis_against_normalization and #NormalizationIsBetrayal were trending on Twitter after Trump announced the deal late on Friday, AlJazeera reported.

 

