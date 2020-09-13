https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Surah-Az-Zukhruf.jpg 194 260 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg AH2020-09-13 09:44:462020-09-13 09:44:46The main points of Ayah 32 of Surah Az-Zukhruf
The main points of Ayah 32 of Surah Az-Zukhruf
SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 32 of Surah Az-Zukhruf, Allah (SWT) said: “Is it they (leaders of disbelievers) who would portion out the Mercy of your God? It is God who portion out between them their livelihood in the life of this world; and God raise some of them above others in ranks, so that some may command work from others. But the Mercy of your God is better than the (wealth) which they amass.”
The main points of the above holy Ayah are:
- In the above Ayah, portioning out the God’s Mercy does not refer to wealth, rather it refers to facilities which the human being needs to gain wealth, such as technical aptitude, physical ability, intelligence, etc.
- These aptitudes and abilities are not the same and they are in different levels.
- These differences in the abilities of the human beings cause them to come together and become subordinate of one another. And in a natural way in social life they all employ each other, and the life cycle of the human being continues.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!