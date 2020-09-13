Date :Sunday, September 13th, 2020 | Time : 09:54 |ID: 169540 | Print

Yellow vest protesters return to France

SHAFAQNA- Yellow vest protesters returned to the capital’s streets in France for the first time since the start of coronavirus outbreak.

On Saturday, hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the starting points of two authorised marches.While one cortege set off without incident, the other march was held up as police clashed with groups who left the designated route and set fire to rubbish bins and a car.

The French police fired tear gas and arrested more than 250 people.

The return of the protest movement comes as France grapples with a resurgence in coronavirus cases.The country’s daily cases of COVID-19 reached a record high of nearly 10,000 on Thursday, AlJazeera reported.

