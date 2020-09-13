https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/1392020-3.jpg 900 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-13 11:20:422020-09-13 11:20:42Video: UN Special Representative for Iraq meets with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani
Video: UN Special Representative for Iraq meets with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani
SHAFAQNA- UN Special Representative for Iraq meets with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!