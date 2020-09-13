Date :Sunday, September 13th, 2020 | Time : 11:22 |ID: 169585 | Print

UN Special Representative for Iraq meets with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The office of the Supreme Religious Authority issued a statement today regarding the meeting of his eminence with the UN Secretary-General’s representative in Iraq.

The office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani issued a statement today (Sunday) announcing that his eminence had received the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, before noon today and during the meeting he referred to his positions on a number of important issues.

Updating…

You might also like
At the request of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, Barham Salih issued an order pardoning person who insulted…
British journalist: Fatwa of Grand Ayatollah Sistani refuted the West's misconceptions towards Islam
Condemning Al-Sharq Al-Awsat’s insult to the source of emulation; the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s influence cause of Saudis’…
Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s advice on the 5th anniversary of his fatwa against ISIS
Iran’s President to Meet Ayatollah Sistani in Iraq
Ayatollah Sistani’s representative to French ambassador: Jihad Fatwa against Daesh saved Europe
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *