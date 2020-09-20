Al-Saud reconstructs Jewish architectural remains and destroys Islamic works

SHAFAQNA- Journalists and bloggers on social media criticized and condemned the Al Saud regime’s contradictory behavior.

This has to do with the fact that the Al Saud regime is dealing in the opposite direction of what the Muslim people of the county would like in regards of the great Islamic monuments and the antiquities with a dark and humiliating history.

Sadly, the Takfiri groups have destroyed the relics of the Holy Prophet of Islam, Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH). Among these targeted relics and most destroyed of all is Al Baqi cemetery. This cemetery is where the companions of the Prophet of Islam are buried.

The Al-Saud regime has not taken any action to rebuild this cemetery as a sacred historical monument in the eyes of a large number of Muslims. Instead of rebuilding Al Baqi, the regime is rebuilding non-Islamic artifacts, including the house of Thomas Edward, a British officer known as Lawrence of Arabia.

The British newspaper Telegraph wrote in a report: Saudi Arabia is trying to rebuild the house of Thomas Edward, a British intelligence officer.

“At the end of this year, the Edward House will be ready to welcome tourists, and this is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to attract more foreign tourists,” said Ahmad Al-Mahtut, the mayor of the city of Yanbu, the second most important port of Saudi Arabia.

