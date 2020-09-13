Union of Muslim scholars forbids normalization with Israel

SHAFAQNA-The International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS) on Sunday forbade any normalization of ties with the Israel.

In a statement, IUMS Secretary-General Ali al-Qaradaghi said normalization emboldens Israel to continue its decades-long occupation of the Palestinian lands.

“Normalization with the occupiers of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem is forbidden and is considered a treason,” he said, according to AA.