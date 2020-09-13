https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/MUSLIM.jpg 486 863 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-13 15:20:212020-09-13 15:20:21Union of Muslim scholars forbids normalization with Israel
Union of Muslim scholars forbids normalization with Israel
SHAFAQNA-The International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS) on Sunday forbade any normalization of ties with the Israel.
In a statement, IUMS Secretary-General Ali al-Qaradaghi said normalization emboldens Israel to continue its decades-long occupation of the Palestinian lands.
“Normalization with the occupiers of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem is forbidden and is considered a treason,” he said, according to AA.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!