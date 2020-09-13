Date :Sunday, September 13th, 2020 | Time : 16:11 |ID: 169651 | Print

Afghanistan:Two injured in bomb blast in western Kabul

SHAFAQNA-MNA: Two people were injured in a bomb blast in Kabul on Sunday, said an official.

Ferdows Faramarz, spokesman for the Kabul Police Department made the announcement on Sunday, saying that two people were injured when a bomb exploded near a street in the Kote Sangi area in western Kabul, Afghanistan.

He added that another explosion occurred in Paghman near Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul, which did not cause any casualties.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the incident so far.

It is worth mentioning that the inter-Afghan talks between the representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban started on Saturday in Doha, Qatar.

