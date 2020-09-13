Date :Sunday, September 13th, 2020 | Time : 20:16 |ID: 169668 | Print

Video:Bahrainis protest on normalizing tie with Israel

SHAFAQNA-Despite deployment of security forces, people in Bahrain demonstrated and announced their strong opposition against normalization of ties between Bahrain and Israel.

 

 

