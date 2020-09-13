Video:Bahrainis protest on normalizing tie with Israel

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/bah.png 927 1789 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-13 20:16:432020-09-13 20:16:43Video:Bahrainis protest on normalizing tie with Israel
SHAFAQNA-Despite deployment of security forces, people in Bahrain demonstrated and announced their strong opposition against normalization of ties between Bahrain and Israel.
